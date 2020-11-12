Youth encouraged to be agents of change

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Emma Kantema-Gaomas encouraged youth at Siya village in the Kavango West Region to be agents of change and create employment.

She said this during the launch of the Youth Self-Employment project in horticulture at the village on Wednesday.

The project aims to encourage and create employment opportunities for young people to produce crops for food security.

“In our constituencies and regions we want the youth to demonstrate the willingness and dedication to develop our country. No one will come and develop it for you,” she said.

She called on the regional leadership to support the youth as the initiative will require a coordinated effort and a multi-sectoral approach.

The deputy minister said the youth will need markets where to sell the vegetables they grow.

Kantema-Gaomas said the idea of this project is to replicate it in all constituencies of the region, adding that jobs are diminishing.

“Entrepreneurship is the one way that will address unemployment. We want the youth to contribute to food security,” she said.

The country can then start to rely on its people rather than on countries such as South Africa for food.

In doing so the deputy minister said the youth will contribute to the development of the country and Vision 2030.

“We know that the youth are facing barriers especially when it comes to capacity building, which is why the ministry came up with these initiatives. Let this be a model in the Kavango regions. I want to come here next time and see that there are more cabbages and gardens,” she said.

Success does not come overnight but is determined by what is put in as well as perseverance, Kantema-Gaomas urged.

The project seeks to provide 84 disadvantaged young men and women between the ages of 16 and 35 years with access to business services through horticulture.

Source: Namibia Press Agency