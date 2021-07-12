Youth fatally stabbed at Khorixas

An 18-year-old male suspect was arrested for attempted murder at Khorixas in the Kunene Region on Sunday, after he allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old male victim, during a fight.

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) weekend serious crime report availed on Sunday said the incident happened at around 04h00 at Bersigba Street when the victim was stabbed in the chest causing severe blood loss during a fight and was rushed to a local hospital, in a critical condition, but was transferred to Windhoek for further medical treatment.

Police investigations continue.

In another incident, a 61-year-old male suspect was arrested for alleged negligent discharge of a firearm in the direction of children that were reportedly playing with a ball near the house at Omanyoshe village in the Ohangwena region on Saturday.

The bullet struck a 16-year-old in the left buttock after it was discharged and both the victim and the suspect are staying in the same house. The firearm used was confiscated. Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the police at Walvis Bay are investigating an attempted and robbery case after an adult Namibian male sustained serious head injuries in an alleged attack by four unknown boys at Desert Inn robots in Kuisebmond.

It is alleged that the suspects hit the man with a wooden object in the head and robbed him of a cellphone and wallet.

The victim was allegedly found by his brother in an unconscious and critical condition and was rushed to the Walvis Bay State Hospital from where he was later transferred to Windhoek’s Katutura State Hospital.

Source: Namibia Press Agency