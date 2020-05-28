Youth ministry always gets crumbs of the cake: Tjongarero

Agnes Tjongarero the Minister of Sports Youth and National Service (MSYNS) says her ministry always gets the crumps of the cake when the national budget is announced.

Tjongarero told Nampa on Thursday that for her ministry to operate efficiently they will require over N.dollars 3 billion.

The MSYNS was allocated N.dollars 306 million from the N.dollars 72.8 billion 2020/21 national budget that was tabled by the Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi, in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The N.dollars 306 million has a mare increase of N.dollars 18.6 million compared to the previous financial year were they received N.dollars 288.3 million.

Tjongarero said when the country had abundance of money the MSYNS still got the crumps of the cake hence the reason she did not have high expectations.

“Look at the moment Namibia cannot host international games because we do not have stadia’s that are of international standard and to build those stadiums we need a lot of money,” she said.

She added that despite receiving a small budget it doesn’t mean sports is not taken seriously as there are more serious issues which the government is tackling.

“If you compare food and sports you will take food, that is why you find housing, health, education, defence and agriculture always getting the chuck of the budget,” Tjongarero said.

This year the ministry planned activities for the 2020/21 financial year include construction of the Eenhana Sports Complex, construction of ministerial headquarters, as well as the Swakopmund multi-purpose youth resource centre and the Frans Dimbare Integrated Rural Youth Development Centre in the Kavango East Region the minister said with the current budget those dreams won’t be realised.

“What we need to do now is to reprioritise our sports, look at countries like Kenya they have a bigger population but their sport codes are not as many as us that is why we need to look at that angel and see how well to use the money we got,”

In an interview with the media after the announcement of the budget the leader of the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), Bernadus Swartbooi echoed his disappointment with the N.dollars 306 million which the MSYNS received.

“You are talking of youth empowerment but you are not empowering the youth. How does one expect to develop or empower the youth when you give them 306 million which should be shared amongst three directorates and all of it will be used up for salaries,” said Swartbooi.

He added that what one should expect with the little budget which was allocated to them is loss of jobs for young people, as well as loss of funding for new projects.

The three directorates which shares the MSYNS budget are sports, youth, and national service.

Source: Namibia Press Agency