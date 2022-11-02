Youth voices should be beacon to positively change Africa’s development: Geingob

African youth voices, actions, advocacy and engagement should serve as a beacon of hope for positive change in the development of their continent.

This was said by President Hage Geingob on Tuesday, when African Youth Day was observed under the theme ‘Breaking the Barriers to Meaningful Youth Participation and Inclusion in Advocacy.’

The day is dedicated to highlighting the challenges and contributions of young Africans to their communities’ cultural, political, and socioeconomic development.

“Today is Africa Youth Day, which kicks off Africa Youth Month. Today should not be viewed solely as a commemoration. Indeed, today we honour young Africans who have taken the initiative and continue to be active participants in their individual and collective capacities in bringing the vision of a prosperous and peaceful Africa to fruition. Similarly, we recognise the various challenges that youth face in reaching their full potential and making meaningful contributions to driving sectors of the African economy,” he said.

Namibia, the president stated, is motivated by the unflinching spirit of many young people who, despite many challenges, continue to work toward the Vision 2030 and Agenda 2063 goals, while continuing to invest heavily in education and skill-building activities for its youth.

Namibia continues to advocate for gender equality and to expand opportunities for young people to participate in civic and political life, as well as to be included in decision-making mechanisms, he added.

“We invite private, civic and development partners to create similar opportunities for our youth to gain practical skills and experience in order to find work and start their own businesses. Our commitment as a government is to ensure that, in accordance with our National Youth Policy, our young people remain central to Namibia’s development agenda and constitute important human capital whose potential will be leveraged,” said Geingob.

The African Youth Charter, adopted in 2006, declared 01 November as Africa Youth Day.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency