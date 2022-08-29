Zambezi and Khomas Region have been crowned football and netball champions respectively, of the 20th Edition of the 2022 Namibian Newspaper Cup at Oshakati Stadium today.

In football, underdogs Zambezi started like a house on fire with speedy winger Munguni Chizabulyo heading in a harmless cross from the right which had caught the Kavango defence in sixes and sevens within two minutes of the match.

Martin Mandume from Ohangwena was named top goalscorer and player of the tournament.

Zambezi goalkeeper and Captain Beckson Sibeso were named goalie of the tournament.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency