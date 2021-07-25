Zambezi conservancies make N.dollars 14 million

Zambezi Governor, Lawrence Sampofu said that communal conservancies in the region generated over N.dollars 14.4 million during the 2020/21 financial year compared to N.dollars 25 million generated in 2019/20.

Speaking during the State of the Region Address recently, Sampofu said with the diverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decrease in income by conservancies was recorded and no tangible projects were implemented during the period under review.

“Ten new jobs were created in Zambezi conservancies, including Kyaramacan Association, and the job categories ranged from fish guards, game guards and secretaries. As a social responsibility to the community, a total of 194 024kg of meat from hunting was distributed to communities within conservancies. Three park management plans of Mudumu, Nkasa-Rupara and Bwabwata national parks were revised and approved, and are currently in the implementation phase. Operational guidelines on how to implement the management plans and the action plan were developed and are now being implemented,” he said.

He added that trade in forest products from community forests generated N.dollars 200 000 and community forest offices received donations of furniture and information technology equipment to the value of N.dollars 272 150 after the completion of constructed offices.

The Sikanjabuka community forest received donations of N.dollars 4.5 million to support climate change resilience through agroforestry initiatives and nursery establishment.

Furthermore, Sampofu said that the Multipurpose Youth Resource Centre has embarked on skills training by providing short computer and tailoring courses to the out-of-school and unemployed youth, most of whom do not meet the basic admission requirements for conventional vocational training centres.

“Thirty young people were trained in computer and tailoring skills and from this number others were able to enrol for further training at Zambezi Vocational Training Centre. A project in horticulture initiated and funded by the National Youth Council of Namibia, in collaboration with the National Youth Service was launched. The project was aimed at training the youth in horticulture and employ them to work for the project for one year. Thereafter, they are expected to carry out community and individually-owned horticulture projects,” stated Sampofu.

