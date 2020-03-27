Zimbabwean man arrested for operating business on visitor’s permit

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Thursday evening arrested a Zimbabwean national in Windhoek’s informal settlement Ombili, for allegedly working and operating a business in Namibia while on a visiting permit.

Addressing the media at the site, NamPol Chief Inspector Christina van Fonsech said the man was discovered by undercover police officers who visited the site twice on Thursday.

She said, the police investigated the man before ambushing him.

When Nampa arrived at the suspect’s operational site, the man was found in the mids of his operation.

His place of business was found to have different coloured water bottles, candles, pictures of people, herbs, knives, letters, eggs, money and mirrors among others.

The man, van Fonsech said, claims to be a pastor who heals people through prayer.

She stressed that for a foreign national to work or operate a business in the country, he/she must be registered with a recognised authority.

“If a person is operating from a different country there’s a procedure to follow. You must be known by our authorities. He/she must also have working permit and not a visiting permit,” said van Fonsech.

The man will be kept in custody while investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency