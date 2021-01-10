Two Zimbabwean nationals were on Saturday arrested at Katima Mulilo for allegedly producing fake COVID-19 test results.

A crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force said the two men were arrested by NamPol and immigration officials for allegedly contravening Public and Environmental Health Act No 28 of 2015 and the Immigration Control Act No 07 of 1993.

The suspects operate a printing shop at Katima Mulilo and were allegedly found in possession of fake COVID-19 laboratory test reports from Pathcare and the Namibia Institute of Pathology.

They are suspected of providing the fake documentation to people for traveling purposes.

It was also discovered that the men, aged 45 and 28, work in Namibia without valid work permits.

They are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The police also reported that a 29-year-old woman from Omanenepeke village in the Omusati Region allegedly strangled her four-year-old daughter to death on Friday.

It is alleged that the suspect, who reportedly has a mental health condition, called the girl to her room and strangled her to death. The deceased has been identified as Emilia Ndiweni Josef.

The police are also investigating a case of murder and suicide at Kuisebmund in Walvis Bay, where it is alleged that 35-year-old Fillemon Nghatanga slit his girlfriend’s throat and thereafter hanged himself on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Hertha Ndakula Daniel, who was 33 years old.

Nghatanga reportedly left behind a suicide note indicating that he was not happy with his girlfriend’s decision to end their relationship. Their next of kin were informed and police investigation continue.

On Saturday the police also arrested a 47-year-old man who allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl on several occasions and impregnated her at Kashira village in Kavango East.

The suspect has been arrested and is set to appear in the Ndiyona Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency