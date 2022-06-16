Zoomlion Brings Star Excavator to Buildexpo Africa 2022 and Kicks off Africa Service Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion”; 1157.HK) has presented a lineup of star products, including the ZE215E excavator, at the 23rd Buildexpo 2022 hosted May in Nairobi, Kenya.

Zoomlion announced at the expo that it will kick off the 2022 Africa service tour to visit local customers, inspect and evaluate equipment operation conditions, and troubleshoot problems while giving operation and maintenance training to customers and operators. Zoomlion also aims to understand the customers’ demands better and offer timely assistance. Zoomlion has been carrying out the Africa service tours since 2010.

“Infrastructure construction is of great significance to the development of industrialization and improvement in Africa,” said Li Bin, Deputy General Manager of Overseas Company of Zoomlion. “We follow the localization strategy in terms of product development, such as to cope with the working environment in Africa. We’ve adopted a variety of technological and technical solutions to improve the heat dissipation capacity of the equipment and maximize the protection of key components and ensure the equipment safety.”

Zoomlion entered the African market in 2007 and has established a comprehensive network with an improved product strategy and a strengthened service and spare parts support system. It now sells hosting, earthmoving, concrete machinery, and more across Africa in countries including Algeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Cameroon. To date, Zoomlion has sold a total of 5000 units of equipment in Africa.

In the past decade, Zoomlion has participated in many key construction projects in Africa to support local infrastructure, including the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway, Hass Towers (once highest building in Africa), the new terminal of Houari Boumediene Airport in Algeria.

Zoomlion has registered subsidiaries in South Africa and set up offices in Algeria and West Africa, spare parts warehouses in Algeria and Johannesburg, South Africa, with a local service team consisting of dozens of employees, extended local dealers and distribution channels to provide local customers with one-stop services of sales, service, technology and financing. Zoomlion’s joint venture founded in 2017 in Algeria is now the top three largest Chinese construction machinery exporters in Africa.

“As a leading construction machinery manufacturer, Zoomlion actively supports the constructions in Africa with an effective sales and service team, offering local support to ensure our products operate smoothly,” Mr. Li said.