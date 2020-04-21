ZTA, PDM welcome Itope

The Zeraeua Traditional Authority (ZTA) of the Ovaherero community in the Erongo Region has congratulated the newly-appointed Erongo Region Governor, Neville Andre Itope.

ZTA Chief Manasse Zeraeua in a media statement issued on Monday expressed confidence in Itope’s ability to take Erongo Region to new heights adding that he has the vision to make it industrious, prosperous and peaceful.

“We have watched him being nurtured and develop through the student movement, Nanso and the SWAPO Party Youth League, and realised his commitment, perseverance, dedication and above all, his leadership qualities,” Zeraerua noted.

The chief underscored the region’s endowment with minerals and natural resources stressing that a strong labour-force which, if harnessed appropriately, holds the potential to lift Namibia to the attainment of Vision 2030.

“ZTA is convinced that Itope has the quality leadership to achieve just that and we are looking forward to walking that journey with him. We also realise that dynamites come in small packages,” the chief said.

He also added that Itope’s appointment gives meaning to the saying that the “youth are leaders of today and tomorrow”.

The Popular Democratic Movement’s (PDM) through Regional Coordinator Roger Nautoro has also extended its congratulatory message on Itope’s appointment, while commending the work of former Governor Cleophas Mutjavika during his tenure.

“The hard work of Mutjavikua has undoubtedly paid off and we admire his devotion to the people in Erongo Region and his non-partisan leadership for the duration of his superintendence of the political fraternity in totality.

We wish and hope that the Office of the Governor in Erongo Region continues to work beyond party politics as Namibia’s survival is more cardinal than any political formation,” Nautoro stressed.

The party pledged continuous support to the office of the governor while at the same time providing perspective on crucial issues concerned to making the lives of the citizens better.

Source: Namibia Press Agency