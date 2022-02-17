Agribank trains women and youth in //Kharas Region
The Agricultural Bank of Namibia (Agribank) at the beginning of February hosted training in the //Kharas Region for women and youth as part of its agri-advisory services.
Agribank in a media statement on Wednesday said the training took place between 01 and 09 February and covered topics such as farm management planning, rangeland management, small stock management, crop production, piggery and poultry production.
It was held in Keetmanshoop, Aroab, Koës and Berseba, with more than 30 women and youth attending each session.
“The goal of the training is to provide farming communities with skills that increase productivity, while also considering climate resilience through diverse farming practices,” the statement said.
It further noted that all farmers, both clients, and non-clients can benefit from the training, which aims to strengthen farmers’ skill set, knowledge, and attitude toward farming through theory-based learning and practical demonstrations.
“This week, training is being held in the Erongo Region, covering the towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund from 15 to 17 February 2022,” it said.
The bank said interested farmers who want to be trained should form a group of 15 or more people and contact the bank for training arrangements and topics to be covered.
Source: The Namibian Press Agency