U.S. and Ukraine Agree on Security Framework, State Department Confirms



Mexico city: Mexico manager Javier Aguirre stated that his team’s role as a 2026 World Cup co-host would not guarantee an easier path to the tournament’s knockout stages. Mexico is set to face South Africa in the opening match at Azteca Stadium on June 11, mirroring the 2010 World Cup opener in Johannesburg.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Friday’s World Cup draw in Washington placed Mexico in the same group as South Korea and a yet-to-be-determined European qualifier. Aguirre commented on the draw, noting the coincidence of repeating the Johannesburg opener. “Facing South Africa at the Azteca, then South Korea in Guadalajara, plus the playoff opponent; I think it’s good for having a solid first phase, but we have to work twice as hard to have a great World Cup because there are no small rivals,” he remarked.





The presence of former defender Rafael Marquez, now one of Aguirre’s assistant coaches, adds a layer of history to the team. Marquez previously scored a late equalizer against South Africa at Soccer City nearly 16 years ago. Aguirre expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s a wonderful story. Rafa Marquez scored the equalizer and today he’s by my side. Back then we played on their turf; now we’ll play on ours. I hope it’s a good opening match, I’m very excited about it.”





While Aguirre did not specify a preference for the European qualifier competing for the final spot in Group A, he emphasized the competitiveness of the potential opponents. “It’s hard to choose. You can’t take anything for granted,” he commented. “Denmark, North Macedonia, the Czech Republic and Ireland are countries that play very different styles, but as hosts we can compete with anyone.”





The upcoming tournament marks Aguirre’s third World Cup campaign as Mexico’s manager. He previously led the team to the last 16 in the 2002 tournament in Japan and South Korea, and again reached the same stage eight years later.

