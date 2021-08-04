AIMS to host inaugural sport master class programme

Africa Institutional Management Services (AIMS) will on Saturday host its inaugural Sport Management Master Class online, as well as for a limited number of individuals in Windhoek.

The Master Class, which aims at educating sports administrators and athletes on different aspects of the games, is a series of programmes that will be held by AIMS in partnership with Elifila Premium Sports Agency 27 (EPSA27).

EPSA27 is the inaugural sports agency in Namibia that specialises in player image rights sales, sponsorships deals, player wealth management, international tours and friendlies.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, EPSA27 Chief Executive Officer Peter Haufiku said their aim as an organisation is to be the link between the corporate, commercial world and the sports industry.

“Our first Master Class which is part of a series will be on sponsorship and which will lead into image right sales. Our vision is to change the landscape of sports in Africa for the better because we want to ensure that our athletes are fairly compensated and are building towards a sustainable future after sport,” he said.

Sports consultant and International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) accredited instructor, Mathew Haikali, who works with AIMS School of Sports (ASOS), told the media that the Master Class is part of AIMS’ attempt of professionalising sports in the country.

“ASOS will be using these classes as part of their plans in supporting NDP5. In order for one to build an industry around sports, they need to capacitate different individuals who are able to make this a success,” said Haikali, who added that there are many areas in sports that are not being explored in Namibia.

“We are looking at building ASOS as an organisation that will contribute towards sports development in the country,” Haikali said.

Haufiku stated that due to high demand and interest, seats for the inaugural Master Class are limited, therefore people must visit the EPSA27 and AIMS/ASOS social medial accounts for more information on reserving space for their livestreaming.

