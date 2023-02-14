ALERT: OFFICIAL OPENING OF SEVENTH PARLIAMENT COMMENCES
Summary
The official opening of the seventh session of Parliament has commenced at the National Assembly.
President Hage Geingob is busy officially opening the session under the theme ‘Enhancing Namibia’s Parliamentary Democracy Post COVID-19’.
Source: The Namibian Press Agency