U.S. and Ukraine Agree on Security Framework, State Department Confirms



Washington: The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw delivered a broad set of subplots on Friday as the expanded tournament began to take shape in Washington. Co-hosts United States, Mexico, and Canada appeared to avoid early trouble, while several leading contenders were handed tricky paths that could steer their campaigns off balance.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the finals will be the first to feature 48 teams, split into 12 groups of four, with the top two and eight best third-placed sides advancing to a new round of 32. The tournament opens on June 11, when Mexico faces South Africa at the Azteca Stadium, and concludes on July 19 in New Jersey. Matches will be spread across 16 venues, with FIFA to confirm kickoff times and stadium allocations separately.





The United States avoided any of the tournament’s traditional powerhouses as it prepares to face Paraguay, Australia, and a European playoff winner. The group offers a chance for the co-host to build early momentum, especially given it has beaten both of its known opponents in recent friendlies. Manager Mauricio Pochettino said the U.S. has plenty of work to do before June and stressed that the World Cup brings different pressures. The U.S. has reached the World Cup quarterfinals only once before, and expectations will rise quickly if it starts well. This draw gives it an opportunity, if not a guarantee, to advance to the tournament’s latter stages.





Mexico begins against South Africa in a repeat of the 2010 World Cup curtain-raiser in Johannesburg. Manager Javier Aguirre, now in his third stint in charge, said the early focus is on preparing for a European playoff qualifier whose identity will not be known until late March. Mexico has not reached the quarterfinals since 1986, the last time it hosted, and suffered a group-stage exit in 2022. The group offers a plausible route forward, but Aguirre said Mexico cannot afford complacency.





Canada faces Switzerland, Qatar, and a playoff team from a bracket that includes Italy. Manager Jesse Marsch said home support could tilt tight matches, while Canada’s inexperience at this level remains a factor. Switzerland has a reliable tournament pedigree, while Qatar will look to respond after a poor 2022 campaign. Meanwhile, any playoff survivor will arrive hardened by knockout football. Canada has shown improvement in recent outings but struggled in Qatar, where it lost all three games despite scoring its first World Cup goals. Progress this time will require sharper game management and a more consistent defensive structure.





Argentina opens its title defense against Algeria before facing Austria and Jordan, a schedule many observers initially called favorable. Manager Lionel Scaloni rejected any early assumptions, recalling how the 2022 campaign began with a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia. He said the squad must approach every match with the same intensity that carried it to the trophy in Qatar. Argentina’s path could toughen quickly in the knockout stages, and in what will surely be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup, the holders know that early stumbles will carry heavy consequences.





Brazil’s group is one of the most unpredictable in the tournament, pitting the five-time champion against 2022 semifinalist Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti. Morocco’s manager Walid Regragui said the matchup with Brazil will be “one of the greatest games of the World Cup,” reflecting the confidence from Morocco’s landmark 2022 run. Scotland returns to the finals for the first time since 1998, and manager Steve Clarke said the team has welcomed another chance to test itself on the world stage. Haiti is back at the World Cup for the first time since 1974 and will be one of the group’s underdogs.





Group I, featuring France, Senegal, and Norway plus a playoff entrant, stands out as arguably the competition’s toughest group. Senegal’s athleticism and Norway’s direct, physical style pose distinct challenges for Didier Deschamps’ team, which is younger and less experienced than the squad that reached the 2022 final. Norway manager Stale Solbakken said his side must be perfect to take points off France, while Senegal views the rematch of its 2002 upset win as a historic opportunity. France cannot afford a slow start in a group where any slip could affect both qualification and seeding.





England’s group contains Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, opponents it has encountered at recent World Cups. Croatia, which ended England’s 2018 run, remains a dangerous and experienced opponent, while Ghana brings Premier League familiarity and a direct style. Panama, which also faced England at the 2018 tournament in Russia, completes a group with varied challenges. Manager Thomas Tuchel called the Croatia opener a demanding start, though the latter’s aging core may give England more freedom to dictate play. England enters under pressure to convert promise into tangible success after mixed recent tournament results.





Curacao, Cape Verde, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will be making their World Cup debuts, reinforcing the broader reach of the new structure. Curacao’s meeting with Germany will draw global attention, with manager Dick Advocaat calling the occasion “wonderful” for an island of around 156,000 people. Cape Verde, Jordan, and Uzbekistan will also view football’s showpiece event as a chance to establish themselves beyond regional competition. Their presence will test whether the expanded format creates opportunity or widens existing gaps between stronger and emerging teams.

