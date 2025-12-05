U.S. and Ukraine Agree on Security Framework, State Department Confirms



Washington: Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti says his team will be aiming to win all three of its group stage matches at next year’s FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Friday’s World Cup draw in Washington pitted the five-time World Cup champion in Group C against Haiti, Scotland, and 2022 semifinalist Morocco. “We have to think about winning all three games,” Ancelotti told reporters. “Morocco is the toughest of the teams in the group, but we have to have confidence.”





According to Namibia Press Agency, the former Real Madrid head coach described Brazil’s group as challenging, pointing out that his side’s preparations would be vital to its chances of progressing to the knockout phase. “It’s quite difficult. Morocco had a very good World Cup last time and Scotland has a very solid team,” the 66-year-old Italian said.





Ancelotti emphasized the importance of starting the tournament strongly, stating, “It’s going to be difficult but our plan is to perform well and finish first in the group. We have to prepare properly to make sure we start the tournament the right way. The first match is going to be very important.”





Brazil secured its World Cup spot by finishing fifth in the 10-team South American qualifying group.

