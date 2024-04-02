  • April 3, 2024
Hot News :

Army confirms minor explosion at farmland in Ikeja Cantonment

Ezeribe Foundation, GetBundi Technology college train 20 Imo youths in digital skills

Constitution Amendment: Why local government autonomy should top agenda

Minister seeks mobile courts to free unjustly incarcerated women

Diop wants more women in higher political positions

Mbumba conveys condolence message to Botswana

Army confirms minor explosion at farmland in Ikeja Cantonment

Share This Article:


The Nigerian Army says a minor explosion occurred in a farmland near the Mammy Market within the Ikeja Cantonment in Lagos on Monday.

This is contained in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the explosion was suspected to have been triggered by the burning of refuse and other inflammable debris by a farmer who cultivated the farmland.

According to him, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

‘However, given that the cantonment was recently cleared and certified free of unexploded ordnances, we understand that there could be concerns among the general public as a result of the historical antecedent of explosion within the Cantonment.

‘The Nigerian army therefore wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control as its Engineers Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has cordoned off the area of the farmland to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

‘We urge residents in the general area not to pa
nic and assure them of their safety,’ he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.