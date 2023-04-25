Austrian chancellor ends visit to Angola

The chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer Tuesday left the Angolan capital, Luanda, where he met with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to discuss issues linked to cooperation between the two countries.

At 4 de Fevereiro international airport, the Chancellor received farewell greetings from members of the Angolan government.

The visit of Karl Nehammer was part of the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, having, in a press conference at the Presidential Palace, after the private meeting with the Angolan Head of State, highlighted the potential for developing relations with Angola, in various areas.

The Chancellor highlighted the importance of placing the continent at the centre of its attentions, and thus announced that the Austrian government is developing a strategy for Africa, paying greater attention.

In the Angolan capital, where he arrived on Monday, the Chancellor took part in an Angola-Austria business forum and said that relations between the two countries were good.

The Republics of Angola and Austria established political and diplomatic relations and cooperation on 14 October, 1981.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)