Basketball world cup draw: Angola placed in pot seven
Summary
Angola’s national senior men's basketball team have been placed in pot seven of the World Cup’s 19th Edition Draw, set for Saturday (29) in Manila, Philippines.
In its website, FIBA confirmed that Angola share the group with Jordan, Japan and Côte d'Ivoire.
The World Cup, scheduled for August 25 - September 10, involves 32 teams which have been placed into 8 pots, with each containing four nations.
Philippines, as host of the Group and Final Phase, is placed in pot 1. All other teams are placed in their respective pot based on their position in the FIBA World Ranking Men, presented by Nike.
Pot 1: Philippines, USA, Spain and Australia
Pot 2: France, Serbia, Slovenia and Lithuania
Pot 3: Greece, Italy, Germany and Brazil
Pot 4: Monte Negro, Venezuela and Puerto Rico...
Pot 5: Iran, Dominican Republic, Finland and New Zealand
Pot 6: China, Latvia, Mexico and Georgia
Pot 7: Jordan, Japan, Angola and Côte d'Ivoire
Pot 8: Lebanon, Egypt, South Sudan and Cape Verde
Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)