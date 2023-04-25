Basketball world cup draw: Angola placed in pot seven

Angola’s national senior men's basketball team have been placed in pot seven of the World Cup’s 19th Edition Draw, set for Saturday (29) in Manila, Philippines.

In its website, FIBA confirmed that Angola share the group with Jordan, Japan and Côte d'Ivoire.

The World Cup, scheduled for August 25 - September 10, involves 32 teams which have been placed into 8 pots, with each containing four nations.

Philippines, as host of the Group and Final Phase, is placed in pot 1. All other teams are placed in their respective pot based on their position in the FIBA World Ranking Men, presented by Nike.

Pot 1: Philippines, USA, Spain and Australia

Pot 2: France, Serbia, Slovenia and Lithuania

Pot 3: Greece, Italy, Germany and Brazil

Pot 4: Monte Negro, Venezuela and Puerto Rico...

Pot 5: Iran, Dominican Republic, Finland and New Zealand

Pot 6: China, Latvia, Mexico and Georgia

Pot 7: Jordan, Japan, Angola and Côte d'Ivoire

Pot 8: Lebanon, Egypt, South Sudan and Cape Verde

