Bokwagter scores two nominations at AMAAs



Windhoek: MultiChoice Namibia ‘ s locally produced film Bokwagter has been nominated for two awards at the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards ( AMAA ), set for 02 November in Lagos , Nigeria . Produced in collaboration with Ndapunikwa Films , the karate movie was recently named as a nominee in the Achievement in Visual Effects and Best Young / Promising Actor categories . MultiChoice Namibia Managing Director , Roger Gertze told Nampa on Wednesday that the AMAAs is a renowned annual ceremony and has been in existence since 2005 based in Nigeria . Celebrating its 20th edition , the event , will take place at the Balmoral Center in Ikeja , Nigeria , and promises to be ‘ a memorable celebration of the industry ‘ s best and brightest , he said . Bokwagter centres around three young , orphaned brothers who live with their grandparents on a farm , where they must fight to protect themselves and their livelihood from a group of bandits . ‘ As Africa ‘ s most loved storyteller , MultiChoice Namibia is delighted to see

one of our films from the first phase of our local content project reach international heights . This achievement is a testament that more Namibian stories are capable of being taken to the world ,’ he boasted . The film stars Tangi Nepolo , William Dias ( who is featured in the young / promising actor category ), along with Mathew Haipare and Megameno Shanika . ‘ Congratulations to the Bokwagter team and we wish them all the best ,’ concluded Gertze .

Source: The Namibia News Agency