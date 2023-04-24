Candidates elected for Attorney General, Deputy Attorney General positions

The members of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Public Prosecutor's Office (CSMMP) have voted the candidates for the positions of Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General.

Inocência Pinto, Hélder Pitta Groz and Luís da Mota Liz were the most voted candidates.

In the election held this Monday, Inocência Gonçalo Pinto obtained 11 votes, while Hélder Fernando Pitta Groz (current Atorney General) and Luís de Assunção Pedro da Mota Liz obtained 10 votes each.

The three most voted candidatures will be forwarded to the President of the Republic, who will choose the new Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General a renewable five-year term.

Nine candidates participated in the race to fill the posts.

They are Adão Adriano, Beato Manuel Paulo, Domingos Manuel Dias, Eduarda de Carvalho Rodrigues Neto, Gilberto Mizalaque Vunge, Hélder Fernando Pitta Groz, Inocência Gonçalo Pinto, Lucas Ramos dos Santos and Luís de Assunção Pedro da Mota Luz.

