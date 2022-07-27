Carnegie Council Calls on International Community to Participate in Global Ethics Day on October 19

Individuals and organizations will take action to address society’s most critical issues by empowering ethics

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ninth annual Global Ethics Day , an initiative of Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs , will be celebrated on October 19, 2022. The theme is “Ethics Empowered.”

In an increasingly polarized world, ethics can be used to improve our daily lives, strengthen communities, and address some of society’s most pressing challenges such as climate change, the global refugee crisis, attacks on democracy, inequality, and more.

On #GlobalEthicsDay, Carnegie Council invites citizens, businesses, professional organizations, schools, governments, and nonprofits from across the world to demonstrate their commitment to using ethics as a force for good. Activities may include debates, panels, social media campaigns, exhibits, videos, pop-up events, and so much more.

In 2021, more than 170 organizations and institutions in 45 countries participated in the international day of ethical action. Last year’s Global Ethics Day highlights include:

Real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle engaging over 2,000 employees in ethics-related activations, including town hall discussions held by local offices;

over 2,000 employees in ethics-related activations, including town hall discussions held by local offices; Global nonprofit The Nature Conservancy taking to social media to discuss the importance of ethics using #GlobalEthicsDay;

the importance of ethics using #GlobalEthicsDay; PepsiCo releasing a series of #GlobalEthicsDay videos featuring its executives discussing the importance of ethical standards across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry;

featuring its executives discussing the importance of ethical standards across the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry; The International Council of Nurses launching a revised code of ethics in response to COVID-19; and

a revised code of ethics in response to COVID-19; and The Research Ethics Program at the University of California, San Diego holding virtual events examining ethical questions in medicine.

“These are challenging times – war in Europe, refugees on the move, a persistent pandemic, climate change worsening, and democracies on the brink. As realists without illusions, we believe that empowering ethics can break the doom and gloom cycle and help each of us find a way toward positive action in our daily lives,” said Carnegie Council President Joel Rosenthal. “Global Ethics Day provides opportunities to listen, learn, and contribute to a worldwide dialogue on the values and principles we care about in 2022. This year, we hope and expect that new voices will enrich Global Ethics Day with ideas for empowering ethics now and into the future.”

Those interested in participating in Global Ethics Day 2022 should visit Carnegie Council’s website to access resources such as key messages , a social media toolkit , and suggestions for ways to participate in this year’s event. Organizations are encouraged to share Global Ethics Day plans with Carnegie Council for amplification on social media ( Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook ) and in Global Ethics Day events and materials.

For the latest on all things Global Ethics Day, be sure to subscribe to the Carnegie Ethics Newsletter, which will feature additional announcements on special programming and activations from Carnegie Council ahead of October 19.

Join us and help use the power of ethics to build a better future.

About Carnegie Council

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent, research-driven nonprofit that works to empower ethics by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, we set the global ethical agenda and work for an ethical future by convening conversations, producing materials in a range of media, and sharing resources for education, impact, and awareness. We are the world’s catalyst for ethical action. For more information, please visit carnegiecouncil.org and engage with us on YouTube , Twitter: @CarnegieCouncil , Lin kedIn , Instagram: @Carnegie_Council , and Facebook .

Global Ethics Day Participation Inquiries: Noha Mahmoud nmahmoud@cceia.org Media Inquiries: Jordan Miller 212-784-5703 jmiller@groupgordon.com