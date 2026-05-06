Chamber of Mines of Namibia Names Fabian Shaanika as New CEO

Windhoek: The Chamber of Mines of Namibia announced the appointment of Fabian Shaanika as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from May 1, 2026. This decision follows the retirement of the outgoing CEO, Veston Malango, and aims to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.According to Namibia Press Agency, the chamber made the announcement through a media statement, emphasizing that the executive committee selected Shaanika due to his extensive experience in the mining and natural resources sectors. Shaanika is noted as a registered professional geologist with nearly two decades of experience, covering various aspects of the mining value chain such as exploration, project development, financing, and production.Prior to his new role, Shaanika served as the managing director of Kelp Blue, where he played a significant role in expanding Namibian operations to a commercial scale. His career also includes senior positions at Rand Merchant Bank Namibia and Standard Bank Namibia, alongside technical and str ategic roles at Namdeb, Skorpion Zinc Mine, and Debmarine Namibia.Shaanika holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Stellenbosch Business School and has completed executive education programs at both Imperial College Business School and London Business School. The chamber's executive committee believes that his blend of technical expertise, financial acumen, and leadership experience will be instrumental in enhancing the chamber's advocacy efforts and supporting the sustainable growth and competitiveness of Namibia's mining sector.The outgoing CEO, Malango, will continue to serve in a transitional capacity alongside Shaanika until the end of 2026. This arrangement is intended to ensure a structured and effective handover of responsibilities. The executive committee expressed appreciation for Malango's contributions over his 20-year tenure, highlighting his role in establishing the chamber as a pivotal entity in the mining sector and fostering collaboration between the industry and government.