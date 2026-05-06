Chief Mutwa Fine and Well, Masubia TA Assures

Bukalo: The Ngambela of the Masubia Traditional Authority (MTA), Raphael Mbala, has officially squashed rumours about the alleged death of Masubia Chief Munitenge Gilbert Muhongo Mutwa Moraliswani III. Worried about the ongoing rumours, the senior traditional advisor, Mbala, on Wednesday called a media briefing to set the record straight. The media practitioners present were also accorded the rare opportunity to see and photograph the smiling chief at the Bukalo Royal Palace of the MTA.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Mbala addressed the gathered media to dispel the false news circulating about Chief Mutwa's death. "We are gathered here to inform the masses that the rumours you are hearing is propaganda. It's false and I hope you have seen that our chief is well and fine...I'm here with the entire Masubia councillors to show you that all is well here at Bukalo...," stated Mbala.

Mbala, a former constituency councillor for Kabbe, also cautioned that such rumours are "very divisive and can cause havoc among community members who may end up fighting over a mere misrepresentation." When questioned about the origin of these rumours, Mbala mentioned that they likely stemmed from a routine medical visit.

"He went to Windhoek for a tiny check-up by medical doctors and when we came back last week Friday, I only started seeing messages flowing in stating that the chief is dead and that surprised me," Mbala explained.

Chief Mutwa assumed leadership as the MTA chief in April 2025, filling a leadership void that had existed since the passing of Munitenge Kisco Maiba Liswani III in 2021. Before becoming chief, Mutwa was a retired legal drafter with the Ministry of Justice and is the eldest son of the late Chief (BaShalwisa) Joseph Moraliswani II, who passed away in 1996. Leadership then transitioned to Chief Liswani III, who served until his death.

Mbala, on his part, officially took over as Ngambela in February this year from former Ngambela Albius Milinga Kamwi, who retired in October 2025 after 13 years of service.