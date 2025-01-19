Hot News :

80 Dead in Northeast Colombia Rebel Violence

England Midfielder Dele Alli Joins Como as Free Agent

Israel Releases 90 Palestinian Prisoners Under Ceasefire Agreement

7 Illegal Miners Killed in Ghana Shootout

Chinese Vice President Urges Greater Contribution from U.S. Companies to Bilateral Relations

China Expresses Willingness to Foster Stable Relations with U.S.: Chinese VP

Search
Close this search box.

Chinese Vice President Urges Greater Contribution from U.S. Companies to Bilateral Relations

Share This Article:


Washington: Chinese Vice President Han Zheng emphasized the importance of U.S. companies’ involvement in fostering stable China-U.S. relations during a meeting with representatives of the U.S. business community. Han, attending the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as a special representative for Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressed hopes for continued investment and engagement from U.S. businesses in China.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Han highlighted the shared interests and cooperation potential between China and the United States, asserting that a positive trajectory in their relations would benefit both nations and align with global expectations. Han acknowledged the U.S. business community’s role as a key player in the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, noting its participation and gains from China’s reform and opening-up initiatives.



Han reiterated China’s commitment to furthering reform and opening-up policies to enhance the business environment, encouraging U.S. companies to strengthen their presence and contribute to the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Categories

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Links

Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.