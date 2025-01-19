Chinese Vice President Urges Greater Contribution from U.S. Companies to Bilateral Relations



Washington: Chinese Vice President Han Zheng emphasized the importance of U.S. companies’ involvement in fostering stable China-U.S. relations during a meeting with representatives of the U.S. business community. Han, attending the inauguration ceremony of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as a special representative for Chinese President Xi Jinping, expressed hopes for continued investment and engagement from U.S. businesses in China.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Han highlighted the shared interests and cooperation potential between China and the United States, asserting that a positive trajectory in their relations would benefit both nations and align with global expectations. Han acknowledged the U.S. business community’s role as a key player in the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, noting its participation and gains from China’s reform and opening-up initiatives.





Han reiterated China’s commitment to furthering reform and opening-up policies to enhance the business environment, encouraging U.S. companies to strengthen their presence and contribute to the enduring partnership between the two nations.

