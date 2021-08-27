Chu-Ve Championship tourney set for weekend

Chu-Ve promotions under the stewardship of Veneruru Mieze and Tjuirimo Hange has announced the first edition of an open football-only tournament on Saturday and Sunday at the Khomasdal and John Ya-Otto Nankundhu stadiums in Windhoek.

The tournament, according to Ngatuuane Hange who forms part of the organising committee will only accommodate the first 16 teams.

Hange told Nampa on Thursday that the N.dollars 25 000 tourney will kick off on Saturday and is expected to end on Sunday, adding that teams will be registering with N.dollars 1 900.

“The Chu-Ve tournaments have and will continue to promote sports at the grassroots level especially with the absence of top-flight football in the country while grooming young talents for later greener pastures,” he said.

The tournament champions will walk away with N.dollars 12 000, gold medals and a trophy, the runner-up will pocket N.dollars 7 000 plus silver medals while the semi-final losers will each settle for N.dollars 3 000.

Hange further noted that that there will be other additional prizes for outstanding performers, such as the goalkeeper, player, defender, midfielder, and young player of the tournament.

Due to the novel COVID-19 revised measures as announced by President Hage Geingob at the beginning of the month, no spectators will be entertained at both sports fields, he concluded.

