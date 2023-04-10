Cleric calls for review of leadership recruitment process

The General Overseer of All Christian Fellowship Mission, Rev. William Okoye, has re-emphasised the need to review leadership recruitment process in the country.

Okoye made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Easter Celebration.

He said that the recruitment process determined the quality of leaders that could emerge.

“The way leadership is recruited has to do a lot with the kind of leadership you have eventually.

“If the process is wrong, you will end up having wrong leaders; if the process is right, you will have the best possible kind of leaders that will move the nation forward.

“Unfortunately our situation has not been that, we have always done it the wrong way, but we are trusting God because He is hearing and seeing the sufferings of Nigerians.

“Somehow, through the power of the resurrection, God will turn things around for the good of our nation,” he said.

The cleric, however, admonished Nigerians not to lose hope, saying that the triumph of evil over good was always temporal.

He said just as Jesus rose from the dead, truth could not be buried, no matter what, adding that at the appropriate time, it would resurrect.

On the celebration of Easter, the general-overseer said that through the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, salvation had been offered to all.

According to him, as many that repent of their sins, they are given power to become children of God.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria