Construction delays opening of Omuhonga Combined School

The ongoing construction and refurbishment at the Omuhonga Combined School outside Okangwati in the Kunene Region will delay the reopening of the school by at least three weeks.

Namibian schools have resumed face-to-face learning on Wednesday, 04 August countrywide, however, Omuhonga Combined School will not be able to open in time for the term due to construction delays, this according to the school principal, Kavano Kakuva.

Kakuva told Nampa in an interview on Wednesday that the resumption of the school will be delayed by three weeks, stating that there are a number of issues mostly beyond contractors’ control pushing the reopening to 23 August 2021.

He said with the current situation of deep sewerage system trenches, the decision taken to delay school reopening was prudent as they fear for the safety of learners.

The construction involves an additional three hostel blocks for both girls and boys, a computer lab, a water system, ablution facilities and the sewerage system.

Kakuva said the school leadership have taken the decision to make sure that learners and the staff environment are conducive, away from hazards which include pollutants, toxic products, disturbance of toxic materials, dust and noise and further on by assuring the safety of all while waiting for the conclusion of the water plant system construction, to provide all learners and staff with clean potable water.

“We are in a period of COVID-19, so I believe it’s only wise if we also wait for the contractors to conclude with the water system construction, then we will be able to provide water for everyone while fighting the virus at the same time,” added Kakuva.

Omuhonga Combined School is home to more than 380 learners and was formerly part of the Ondao Mobile Units established in 1998. The school was in 2003 converted into a formal school after its expansion.

Source: Namibia Press Agency