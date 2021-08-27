COVID-19: Namibia records 128 new cases, nine deaths

Health and Social Services Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced that Namibia on Thursday recorded 128 COVID-19 cases and nine deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 3 369.

In the daily COVID-19 update issued on Friday, Shangula said only one of the deceased had received one dose of the vaccine, while none of the other deceased were vaccinated.

The newly confirmed cases had a gender distribution of 72 females and 56 males, with the youngest being four months old and the oldest, 88 years.

Of the new cases, 25 were learners from different schools and two, teachers.

The Omusati Region recorded the highest number of cases at 26, followed by Ohangwena with 17, Khomas with 15, //Kharas 12, Omaheke 12, Erongo 11, Oshana 10, Kunene eight, Otjozondjupa six, Hardap five, Oshikoto three, Kavango West two and Kavango East, one cases.

Namibia on Thursday had 2 408 active cases of which 196 cases were hospitalised and 33 in intensive care units.

In addition, 59 new recoveries were also announced, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 11 8615.

A cumulative 207 873 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 26 August, while 106 468 had been fully vaccinated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency