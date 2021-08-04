COVID-19: Namibia records 187 new cases, 32 deaths

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced that Namibia on Tuesday recorded 187 new COVID-19 positive cases and 32 deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 3 112.

Shangula, in the COVID-19 update issued on Wednesday, said the new deaths were reported from the Windhoek, Oshakati, Onandjokwe, Gobabis, Engela, Mariental, Rehoboth, Swakopmund and Katima Mulilo districts.

Of the reported deaths, two (from Engela) occurred at home, while one maternal death occurred in Windhoek.

Shangula said the new cases have a gender distribution of 90 females and 97 males, ranging from a three-day-old baby to an 82-year-old person.

Khomas recorded the highest number of infections at 52 followed by Oshikoto with 45 and Ohangwena with 27 cases.

Otjozondjupa recorded 18, ||Kharas 17, Omaheke nine, Erongo seven, Kunene four, while Oshana and Hardap each recorded three cases and Zambezi two cases.

Among the confirmed cases are 25 learners, three teachers, two students and two healthcare workers. Of all confirmed cases, two are reported to have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Shangula also reported 227 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 20 293, of which 371 people are hospitalised, while 74 are admitted in ICU.

As of Tuesday, a total of 167 885 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 50 326 had been fully vaccinated.

Shangula cautioned learners who have just resumed face-to-face learning to take proper precautions and to adhere to COVID-19 measures.

“We wish all learners the best as they start the term. Please remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and keep your distance,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency