COVID-19: Namibia records 596 new cases and four deaths

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, has announced that Namibia on Tuesday recorded 596 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, bringing total deaths in the country to 3 593.

In the daily update issued Wednesday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 2 224 results and represented a 26.8 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 302 females and 294 males aged between one year and 83 years.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of cases at 205, followed by Kunene with 83 cases, llKharas 80, Otjozondjupa 41, Oshikoto 40, Omusati 34, Ohangwena 31, Omaheke 30, Erongo 24, Oshana 23 and Zambezi, five cases.

Among the confirmed cases are 32 learners, seven teachers, 12 students and 25 healthcare workers.

A total of 24 cases have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 100 are fully vaccinated, while 448 or 75 per cent of the new cases are not vaccineted.

Shangula further reported that 207 new recoveries were recorded, bringing total recoveries in the country to 127 872.

The number of active cases on Tuesday increased to 10 643 of which 252 were hospitalised and 16 admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Six of the hospitalised cases received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 26 are fully vaccinated, while two of the people in ICU are fully vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by Tuesday, 399 935 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine of which 102 083 had received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A total of 1 375 are children aged 12 to 17 years. With 235 698 having received two doses, 337 785 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 22.5 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 2 866 people have received their third Sinopharm jab.

Shangula noted that the ministry continues to observe an increase in the number of confirmed cases in all other regions besides Khomas, where it was concentrated. This is an indication that transmission is becoming widespread. The minister said it remains the responsibility of individuals to protect themselves and the next person.

'Public health measures works against all COVID-19 variants, let's get vaccinated so that more people can get protected against COVIF-19. As we travel for the holidays and celebrate with the loved ones, washing hands, keeping a physical distance and wearing masks must be a priority to keep all safe. Above all, get every eligible person vaccinated,' said Shangula.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency