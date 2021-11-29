COVID IN EUROPE: NETHERLANDS CLOSES ALL NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES AT 5PM

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in various parts of Europe as the cold weather has affected the spread of the virus.

Countries on the Old Continent are attempting to curb the spike through various means – from a national lockdown in Austria, to limiting access to certain services elsewhere or pushing for an increase in vaccination rates.

Around 60% of people in Western Europe are fully immunised against COVID-19, but only about half as many are vaccinated in Eastern Europe.

Brussels has said that everyone should receive a booster shot six months after being fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, its digital COVID certificate — used for cross-border travel — will expire nine months after the last vaccine dose.

Concerns over a new variant in South Africa prompted the EU to recommend new travel curbs.

The World Health Organization has warned Europe and Central Asia could face another 700,000 COVID-19 deaths by March 1. It said deaths due to COVID-19 rose to nearly 4,200 per day last week — a doubling of levels recorded at the end of September.

Here is a run-down of the latest situation in some of the European countries.

Source: National News Agency