CVA volleyball returns

The Central Volleyball Association (CVA) League will make a sensational return this weekend, with nine fixtures set for the Patrick Iyambo Volleyball Courts in Windhoek.

According to fixtures released by the league on Thursday, eight of these matches will be male teams, with only one ladies’ fixture scheduled for Saturday.

On Friday, Afrocat D will face Kudos while Afrocat C plays Heritage.

Saturday will see games starting as early as 08h00 between the Namibia Defencen Force (NDF) B team and Kings, to be followed by Heritage against Afrocat D before the ladies match will see Afrocat playing against Revivals.

City of Windhoek (CoW) will then play Kings before Heritage clashes with Kudos, followed by NDF B facing Afrocat B.

The final match of this weekend will be CoW facing Afrocat C.

At the conclusion of the first round in June, Khomas NamPol Volleyball Club (KNVC) led the log with 28 points from 10 matches, followed by NDF A with 26 points and Kudos in third place with 23 points in the male league.

In the ladies’ league, Kudos lead the log with 19 points from seven games, followed by Revival who also has 19 points in second, while NDF is third with 17 points.

Meanwhile, during the CVA midseason break, the Namibia Volleyball Federation successfully held trials for the national Under-20 team that will participate in the 2022 Regional Five Youth Games in Malawi in December.

Fourteen players were selected for men's and women's teams, with six on standby for the women’s team and five for the men’s team.

Below is a list of the players selected:

Ladies Under 20; Laimi Shishiveni, Veronica Shapapi, Lameesh Haris, Letty Taapopi, Ashley Kazumba, Meriam Mendos, Ebba Amwaama, Chirlin Kavendji , Josephina Manase, Loide Haitula, Hilde Mushimba, Martha Shilelo, Megameno Heita and Kazembire Kutako.

Reserves; Elika Angula, Promise Simwanza, Rooinasie Mercialinn, Kelly-Leigh Cangoma, Ashley Mundumbu and Margareth Avalinus.

Male under 20; Matias Amadhila, Uushona David, Joel Haufiku, Johannes Tobias, Theofelus Shayuka, Albertus Shilongo, Willbard Angula, Samuel Shilongo, Haingumbi Mark, Simion Ndakula, Haufiku Simson, Danyboy Daniel, Mapowe Samuel and Sindano Shivute.

Reserves; Joas Mbalili, Mathew Paulus, Bredwin Skeyel, Ueja Muhenje and Ally Alfonso

Source: The Namibian Press Agency