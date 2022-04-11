Dam impresses in first international outing

Namibian middle-distance runner David Dam put up an impressive show to finish fifth in the 1 500 metre race at the Central Gauteng Senior Athletics Championships on Saturday at the Germiston Stadium.

Speaking from South Africa, his coach Berthold Karumendu said the race took place under cold and windy conditions but Dam managed to clock a personal best time of three minutes, 54.08 seconds (03:54:08) in his first international outing in that distance.

The Namibian who won a bronze medal at his first international competition in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Wednesday also ran a personal best time of 01:51:43 in the 800m race.

Speaking from South Africa, Dam said the weather was a bit challenging for him.

“The race was fine as I am happy with my performance and my personal best. I am looking forward to the next race on Wednesday where I am going to do better,” he said.

Dam will compete in the 800m event on Wednesday, 13 April in Germiston at the Grand Prix 4 Continental Competition before coming back home.

