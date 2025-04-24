Hot News :

Deployment of NATO Forces in Ukraine Sparks Russian Concerns

Deployment of NATO Forces in Ukraine Sparks Russian Concerns

Ukrainian Drone Strike Claims Civilian Life in Russia’s Belgorod Region

Cases for Use of Nuclear Weapons by Russia Outlined in Nuclear Doctrine Kremlin

Kremlin to Announce Timing of Future Putin-Witkoff Meetings

Shell Detonation Injures Four in Russia’s Vladimir Region

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Deployment of NATO Forces in Ukraine Sparks Russian Concerns

Share This Article:


Moscow: The deployment of a NATO military contingent in Ukraine is unacceptable for Russia, posing a critical threat to global security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday. Peskov emphasized the severity of the situation, indicating that the presence of NATO forces in Ukraine presents significant dangers not only to European security but also to global stability as a whole.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov addressed reporters, expressing Russia’s firm stance against the discussions surrounding the deployment of military contingents in Ukraine. He reiterated that such actions are viewed as a direct threat by Russia, underscoring the potential escalation of tensions this deployment could trigger in the region.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.