

Moscow: The deployment of a NATO military contingent in Ukraine is unacceptable for Russia, posing a critical threat to global security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Thursday. Peskov emphasized the severity of the situation, indicating that the presence of NATO forces in Ukraine presents significant dangers not only to European security but also to global stability as a whole.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Peskov addressed reporters, expressing Russia’s firm stance against the discussions surrounding the deployment of military contingents in Ukraine. He reiterated that such actions are viewed as a direct threat by Russia, underscoring the potential escalation of tensions this deployment could trigger in the region.