Don’t miss Australia’s largest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander visual art event

Digital DAAF, 2020

DARWIN, Australia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) will open Friday 6 August via its cutting-edge digital platform, connecting audiences around the world with Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives.

Presented by Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation (DAAFF), now in its 15th year, the DAAF program will run from 6-11 August. The program features a highly anticipated digital art fair and an online Public Program that includes artist masterclasses and artists talks.

George Tjungurrayi Ward, Tingarri, acrylic on linen, 300x760mm 2021

DAAFF will also showcase two First Nations fashion events including the annual National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA) and the winner announcement will be live streamed across NITV’s social media channels on 3 August, direct from the Darwin Convention Centre, Australia. The vibrant Country to Couture runway will also be presented on 4 August.

DAAF is internationally celebrated as a world-class program and pays homage to the world’s oldest living culture. It is the only event of its kind that connects artists, performers and Art Centres from Australia’s most remote regions with domestic and international audiences, eager to snap up stunning and authentic works.

DAAFF Executive Director, Claire Summers says the program generates significant flow-on benefits for Australia’s Indigenous communities, where 100 per cent of the sales from each artwork is returned to Art Centres, the artists and their communities.

Rita and Monica Watson at Ninuku Arts

“We are honoured to be able to profile over 70 Indigenous owned Art Centres and open up the rich storytelling, culture, and history behind these works of art,” says Ms Summers.

Commenting on the decision to pivot from a physical event to an online strategy, Ms Summers adds, “We’ve already had overwhelming interest in our Public Program, with many of the workshops at capacity. Last year we welcomed the largest global audience we have ever seen thanks to our digital offering.”

DAAF connects Indigenous and non-Indigenous art and culture audiences through its unique event to celebrate the vibrant heritage of Australian First Nations Peoples, providing an important meeting place for artists and designers to share stories and traditions through their chosen medium.

The DAAF program includes:

Tuesday 3 August |National Indigenous Fashion Awards (NIFA)

Wednesday 4 August | Country to Couture

6-11 August | 15th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF)

For access to the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair, register daaf.com.au/art-fair-2021

tiffanye@bastionagency.com

+61 404 303 308

Photos:



https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 7c961e7b-6fc0-410c-9f8f- 370575a45d15

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 4948c374-8edc-4336-9098- da9c360ccabf

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 07d05f58-a2f5-473c-8155- ac34ebd858d7