Eagles conclude the tour with a victory

Namibia beat Nepal by 63 runs in their final match of the One Day International (ODI) Tri-Series in Scotland on Saturday.

The Eagles won the toss and decided to bat first, posting a low score of 199 runs all out from 49.2 overs (199/10) in their allocated 50 overs.

Namibia started badly as the opener Lo-Handre Louwrens was sent packing for two runs from four balls to leave the Eagles reeling from a poor start.

Davin La Cock stabilised the innings as he knocked 27 from 30 balls while captain Gerhard Erasmus top scored with 53 from 70 balls to lead a mini-revival.

Vice-Captain JJ Smit and David Wiese also chipped in with valuable knocks of 27 and 34 runs respectively as Namibia struggled to score a competitive score.

In response, Nepal was skittled out for a mere 136 runs all out from 37.5 over as the Namibian bowlers led Namibia to a nervy 63-run victory.

Slow left-arm bowler Bernard Scholtz was the toast of the bowlers picking up the man of the match award following his five-wicket haul for 22 runs (5/22) in 9.5 overs.

He was ably assisted by Jan Frylinck who had impressive figures of 3/26 in 10 overs.

Erasmus took a single wicket for nine runs in two overs as the Eagles soared to victory.

This was Namibia’s second victory in four matches following their two losses to Scotland, who will finish off the tri-series against Nepal on Sunday.

It was also Namibia’s second victory in two matches over Nepal in the 50-over game.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency