Egyptian NBA Academy player represents Petro in BAL

The Egyptian basketball player Seif El Handawi from the NBA Academy Africa will represent the Angolan team Petro de Luanda in the preliminary round of the African Basketball League (BAL), which starts Wednesday in Cairo.

The 17-year old and 1, 97 tall player joins the Angolan team in line with the competition's regulation, which stipulates the integration of a player from the academy in each competing team, with the aim to aid him to develop and be showcased.

The Angolan team also includes Carlos Morais, where Childe Dundão, Gerson Domingos, Jone Pedro, Souleyman Diabate, Glofate Buiamba, Aboubakar Gakou, Gerson Gonçalves, Pedro Bastos, Ater Majok, Damian Hollis and Hanadj Chimi.

In 2022, in line with the regulations, the Angolan champions integrated the Central African Republic player Thierry Da Law.

Petro de Luanda face City of Uganda on Thursday, the team debuted in the competition in 2021 finishing in the third position.

In 2022, Petro de Luanda were runners up of the competition after losing 72-83 against Tunisia’s Monastir in the final.

The event kicks off on Wednesday with a match between the hosts Al Haly and Ferroviario da Beira of Mozambique.

Of the six teams participating in this Nile Conference, only the top four teams will qualify for the final phase to be played from May 21 to 27 in Rwanda, which will join the other four teams from the Sahara Conference.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)