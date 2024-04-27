Eight Killed After Lorry Is Swept Away By Raging Waters



Eight people have died, while 14 others have been rescued after a lorry they were travelling in was swept away by raging waters along Sultan Hamud- Kasikeu road in Mukaa Sub county.

The midday incident occurred at Muatine Muswii River Friday, when the victims who were headed to Kasikeu market from Sultan Hamud and had been stranded there since morning decided to board the ill-fated lorry.

‘Last night it rained heavily and the river Muatine got flooded and many we’re stranded at the other side. A lorry came carrying ballast and passed, however when the second vehicle came, they boarded the lorry that was later on swept away by raging waters,’ said Fredrick Mwololo a resident of Sultan Hamud, who spoke to the media at the scene of the accident.

‘Members of the public should remain vigilant to avoid further loss of lives in the wake of the ongoing heavy rains in most parts of the country. People should avoid crossing flooded rivers,’ said Mukaa Sub County Police Commander Barnabas Ngeno while speaking to KNA

on phone.

However, Ngeno could not confirm the exact number of the people were on the lorry, but only noted that the search continues.

On his part, Makueni County Government Executive for Devolution Japheth Mang’oka thanked the members of the public, Kenya Red Cross and the County Disaster Committee for their prompt action following the tragic incident.

Mang’oka disclosed that the lorry still remains in the waters amid frantic efforts to establish if there were more other bodies trapped inside.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Sultan Hamud Sub County Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Source: Kenya News Agency