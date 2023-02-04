ERC chairperson warns employers against employee ill-treatment

Chairperson of the Erongo Regional Council, Benitha Imbamba has condemned the increasing outcries on unfavourable working conditions of the workforce in the region.

Imbamba at the regional council’s first ordinary council meeting here yesterday said the council has noted with concern that there are still companies in the region that are exercising unfair and unfavourable working conditions at their workplaces.

The region has been inundated with reports and complaints of workers claiming unfair and ill-treatment by their employees.

Recently, employees at a Shoprite supermarket branch in Walvis Bay took to the streets in protest against ill-treatment at work, which allegedly resulted in the suicide of 25-year-old worker, Fabiolla Zondjembo.

Meanwhile late last year, Erongo Governor Neville Andre Itope called on a small-scale mining company to halt its operations until it had constructed proper living quarters for the employees who were living in corrugated iron shacks and lacked decent ablution facilities.

“I am therefore sending out a firm warning to those companies, be it in the mining, industrial and other sectors, who are mistreating their employees that we will leave no stone unturned and we will call on investigators and labour and health inspectors to monitor and assess working conditions on a regular basis,” Imbamba expressed.

She also called on stakeholders to adhere to conditions of agreements that come with the issued mining licenses.

(NAMPA)

