ERC launches N.dollars 156 million budget



The Erongo Regional Council ( ERC ) has launched a N . dollars 156 . 7 million budget for 2024 / 25 , with over N . dollars 81 million allocated for operational expenses . Over N . dollars 75 million is directed to the Developmental Fund . Meanwhile , the estimated budget for human resources renumeration including travel , material supplies , transport and utilities is N . dollars 43 million . Chairperson of the ERC management committee Benitha Imbamba said the budget , which was launched at Swakopmund on Wednesday , focused on the developmental trajectory the ERC has embarked upon . In her speech Imbamba hailed this as a significant milestone , while highlighting the council ‘ s dedication to fostering collaboration and ensuring all stakeholders are aligned with the region ‘ s priorities . ‘ In the previous years , ERC only presented an overall budget statement , but decided that as innovators , with the new leadership in the administration , they had to take it a step further .’ ‘ It is with great honour a

nd immense pleasure that the Erongo Regional Council senior management presents the 2024 / 2025 budget today . This event is vital as it fosters collaboration and ensures that everyone is on the same page regarding Council ‘ s priorities ,’ she stated . The chairperson further emphasised the importance of the statutory requirement for local authorities to transfer 5 per cent of their rate income to the regional council . ‘ I would like to sincerely thank our seven local authorities for honouring this obligation , despite the economic challenges posed by COVID – 19 and the ongoing drought . This contribution has enabled the ERC to continue with its aggressive development agenda , reaching all constituents within the region ,’ she remarked . The speech also underscored the council ‘ s commitment to transparency , good governance , and accountability , where Imbamba reiterated that accountability is taken seriously by the council and that regular reports would be shared with local authorities on how their contri

butions are benefiting the residents of Erongo . Meanwhile ERC Chief Regional Officer Sam Ntelamo expressed that several challenges such as a limited budget , persistent droughts and water scarcity have had a great toll on the region ‘ s development trajectory across all areas . He nonetheless emphasised that the ERC will prioritise accountability and set up engagement platforms for participatory development and governance . ‘ We will be conducting a skills audit at project initiation and ERC will pro – actively develop concept notes to appetise prospective partners to collaborate , among others ,’ he noted .

Source: The Namibia News Agency