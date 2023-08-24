FCE Zaria refutes claim of non-remittance of affiliation fees to universities

The Federal College of Education (FCE) Zaria has refuted allegation of on-remittance of affiliation fees to Uthman Danfodio University Sokoto (UDUS) and other affiliate universities.

Malam Ahmed Kalmanu, Dean, Undergraduate Studies (UDUS), at the Federal College of Education, Zaria, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Zaria.

The press briefing was in reaction to the allegation by some students of the college studying degree programs affiliated to UDUS over non-issuance of their results after two years of completion of studies.

However, Kalmanu said, “As the dean, since my coming on board, I have not seen any fee that has not been paid to UDUS regarding our affiliate courses.

“All fees including processing of results fees, certification and affiliation fees have been duly paid.

“We have since forwarded the results of our students to them (UDUS) and the results have been properly moderated,” he said.

He noted that the results had to undergo faculty assessment before the final approval by the Senate Standing Committee of the university.

Kalmanu, therefore, appealed to the students to remain calm and assured them that their results will soon be released in the shortest possible time, as pledged by the affiliated university.

In a separate interview with newsmen, the students who pleaded anonymity said besides non-issuance for results two years after graduation,. they have also not been mobilised for the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

The students also alleged that they had not been regularised by the JAMB.

Another student who studied Guidance and Counselling Program and claimed anonymity said he was enrolled in 2017 and completed the degree programme on Jan.15 2021.

He added that after his graduation on 2021, he is yet to receive his final result and certificate.

“We are more than 250 who graduated from my class (Guidance and Councelling).

” There are similar numbers of students who also graduated from the Department of Primary Education Studies, and are all rendered stranded for almost two years.

“Anytime, we contact the FCE Zaria management, they keep deceiving us that very soon we will be issued our final results. And it is almost two years now to no avail,” he said.

He added that some of the students are facing traumatic challenges over the challenge, stressing that their parents are even doubting whether they completed the studies or withdrew.

He said the affected students had contacted the management of UDUS Sokoto which reliably confirmed that the FCE management had not settled the affliction fees, which is the reason for the non-release of their results.

The students appealed to the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to prevail on the management of their college to settle the fees and enable them graduate.

