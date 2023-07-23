FILDA 2023: ANPG wins “Golden Lion” grand prize

The "Golden Lion 2023" grand prize of the 38th edition of the Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA), which took place from 18 to 22 July in the province of Luanda at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), was awarded to the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG).

The award ceremony, which was held at the Epic Sana hotel in Luanda, also honoured BIC bank in the "Best brand activation" category, Portugal took the "Best international participation" category, the "Best banking and financial services", was awarded the Standard Bank prize, the "Best oil and gas participation" was given to Sonangol, while "Best automotive participation" TCG car and Unitel was awared with the "Best telecommunications and information technology participation".

The Port of Lobito awarded the category of "Best participation transport and logistics", "Best participation machinery and equipment", went to Hipermáquinas company, the Carrinho Group received the award on "Best participation industry", and businesswoman Gilda Gil received the prize as the "Best participation entrepreneur woman", "Best participation digital economy", Interbank Service Company (EMIS), and "Best participation sustainability, environment and safety at work" went to for Angola´s oil company Sonangol.

The organisers also awarded the General Tax Administration (AGT) in the class "Best participation entity and public companies", while "Best participation public utility services" was awarded to National Social Security Institute (INSS) and in the category "Best participation trade and services", went to Guangde Internacional Group LDA.

The company EAL was also honoured in the category of "Best printing industry packaging, paper and cardboard", the Filomena Farm was awarded "Best participation food and beverages", while the "Best participation construction and public works" went to Omatapalo civil construction company.

Regarding the "Best press coverage" category, the Angola public Television (TPA) received the trophy, while in the "Best insurance participation", insurance Sanlam company was the winner.

The Casa Nova company which is dedicated to the supply of furniture in the Angolan market, won the category "Best participation made in Angola", STF Angola in "Best participation agriculture and fisheries", the ProBeauty Cosmetics Industry was awarded "Best participation cosmetics and health" and the Anglobal Engineering company won the award "Best participation energy and water".

In addition to the awards, the organisers handed out 11 honourable mentions to sponsors, namely the National Oil and Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), Sonangol, Unitel, Grupo Carrinho, Etu Energias, Credit Guarantee Fund, Paratus, the oil and gas company Sonil, the information and communications technology company Huawei and Africell and the insurance company Sanlam.

At the time, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Mário Caetano João, emphasised that the event is being held due to the partnerships adding that "it means that the Government does not think it is making the journey alone, but with the private sector and the diaspora".

The minister recalled that more than 50 companies did not participate due to lack of space in the venue, and considered it necessary to create space for "all the companies at FILDA to get to know each other".

He said he was satisfied with the team that managed FILDA staff, taking into account the large participation of the United States of America and the companies that remained to close deals

The minister said that a survey had been distributed to exhibitors for them to submit data to show the turnover during the five days.

For FILDA 2024, Mário Caetano João said he hoped to have a bigger turnout than the 38th edition, adding that "Above all, we want to change the structures, because we have made the most of the existing structures, but we have already reached a period of exhaustion

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)