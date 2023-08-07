Foundation empowers underprivileged children through ‘Back2school’ projects

A non-governmental organisation, Menitos Charity Foundation, says it has empowered no fewer than 2,000 children through its ‘Back2School’ projects

Its founder, Ms Daramola Toluwalope, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

According to her, the projects aim at taking children off the streets.

Toluwalope said the programme, launched about a decade ago and had turned to be an annual event, plays a pivotal role in supplying essential school materials to underprivileged children.

She said that the foundation, a crowd-funding platform, provides school essentials like notebooks, textbooks, bags, and other items, at ensuring that disadvantaged students stay in school and not drop out.

“When the programme started over a decade ago, we empowered over 200 beneficiaries every year. But, in 2022, we exceeded that for Back2School.

“We introduced feeding programme in 2019 and as at that of 2022, over 7,000 under-privileged pupils have benefited.

“We focus mainly on those that can’t afford notebooks, bags, shoes despite free education and those that are not lucky to afford two to three meals a day.

The founder said the beneficiaries, mostly identified through schools and community engagement events, are invited to a centre, where they receive the empowerment materials.

She added that this endeavor not only equips children with the necessary tools for education, but also fosters hope and motivation for their academic journey.

Toluwalope said that the foundation runs a school lunch intervention programme to improve school attendance among the disadvantaged children.

This, she said is done by offering nutritious meals to children that attend school, regularly.

“We, therefore, call on parents to prioritise education of their children. At our foundation, we do not only tackle hunger-related barriers to education, but also foster a supportive environment that values and nurtures children’s overall well-being.

“At our foundation, we are dedicated to eradicating child abuse as an instrument in shaping a brighter future for communities in need.

“Through our multifaceted approach, we empower children to enable families, and entire neighborhoods break free from the cycle of abuse and fostering a society where every child can thrive and reach their full potential.

“Funding our numerous projects is through voluntary donations and sponsorship from people who support the vision to reduce and possibly eradicate school drop-out rates in Nigeria.

“With a shared commitment to education and community support, this initiative by our foundation seeks to alleviate financial burdens, instill confidence, and ensure equal access to education.

“We are therefore soliciting for more help from well to do indigenes to be able to expand our scope and increase the numbers of beneficiaries.

“To be a part of this cause, in making a difference in the lives of deserving children, please click this link: www.menitosng.com or Info@menitosng.com.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria