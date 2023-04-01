Ganduje still in charge, KNSG tells governor-elect

The Kano State Government on Friday said Gov. Abdulhahi Ganduje is still in charge of the administration of the state.

The government also advised the Governor-elect, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, to restraint himself from issuing official pronouncements in form of public advisory in order not to cause unnecessary confusion in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Yusuf on Thursday directed a Public Advisory to all individuals, groups and organisations to stop ongoing construction in public places immediately.

Reacting to the advisory, Garba urged the incoming administration to exercise patience and desist from causing confusion during the transition period.

He said the action of the governor-elect amounted to jumping the gun by issuing directive on a matter affecting government laid down policy, while the incumbent is yet to run his full term.

The commissioner also stated that as far as the division of power is concerned as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ganduje remained the governor with executive powers until May 29.

According to him, the incumbent governor reserve the right to carry out his functions in public interest even on the eve of his exit.

“Until he subscribes to the oath of office as governor on May 29, he remains what he is – a governor-elect – and does not have the powers of the governor.

“All he can do is to reverse some of the actions taken by his predecessor when he assumes office, if there is a valid reason to do so.

“No governor-elect has the constitutional or legal powers to determine the direction of a state until he is sworn-in,” the statement added.

Garba noted that state governors wielded enormous powers to allocate plots and therefore every government has undertaken such exercise, including the previous administration which the governor-elect had served.

He also stated that based on available records, the previous administration has made land allocation in some of the public places the governor-elect categorically mentioned.

The commissioner listed the City Wall with allocation of land from Kofar Nassarawa to Kofar Mata; shops at the Kofar Mata Eid Prayer Ground facing the Orion Cinema; and from Kofar Mata to ‘Yan-yashi opposite the Eid Ground, and from Kofar Kabuga to Kofar Famfo facing the old Campus of Bayero University as some of the allocations made by previous administrations.

Garba explained that the advisory issued by the governor-elect has generated a lot of tension in the state and advised him to desist from such in order to avoid causing confusion.

He also called on individuals and organisations who acquired land after following due process and procedures not to be threatened by the notice.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria