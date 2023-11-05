Gariseb still hopeful of doing better than last season

WINDHOEK: Okahandja United Football Club coach Richard Gariseb is confident that his team will perform better in the current 2022/23 Premiership season as they aim to retain their previous position if not do better.

As of now, they are ranked eighth on the league table with 10 points. The team has won three games, drawn once and lost four matches out of eight, so far.

Despite losing their fourth game of the season on Saturday against Khomas NamPol, which was one of their heavy defeats - conceding four goals to nothing at the UNAM Stadium, Gariseb said their attention shifts to their upcoming fixtures.

George Frans scored the lone goal in the first half for Khomas NamPol, which gave them the lead going into halftime.

In the second half, Khomas NamPol made it rain more for the visitors as they scored three more goals, with Frans who scored his brace, Rewaldo Prins and Absalom Iimbondi both scoring a single goal to take their tally to four goals.

In an interview with Nampa, Gariseb said that Okahandja United’s objective remains the same.

“Our target is to either finish in the top six or improve on last year’s result. What we need now is to perform better in our upcoming games,” he said.

On the other hand, Khomas NamPol’s head coach Fortune Eichab told this agency that they are aiming for 24 points by the end of the weekend.

“Our target was to collect 24 points in the first leg and going into our Sunday fixture the team is looking to collect maximum points as we prepare for the upcoming league matches, which we know will be challenging,” said Eichab.

