Geingob appoints Shiimi as acting public enterprises minister

President Hage Geingob has appointed Finance Minister Ipumbu Shiimi as the acting minister of public enterprises, effective 01 April 2022.

A press statement issued on Saturday by the Office of the President said, Shiimi’s six-month appointment follows the departure of former minister Leon Jooste, who resigned on 31 March 2022 as minister and Member of Parliament.

The statement noted that Shiimi will oversee the transition of the Ministry of Public Enterprises to the Ministry of Finance, adding that he is also empowered to administer all such laws entrusting powers, duties or functions to the minister responsible for public enterprises.

It indicated that the Head of State appointed Shiimi under the powers vested in the president under section 4 of the Assignment of Powers Act, 1990 (Act No. 4 of 1990), read together with Article 32 (3) (i) (dd) of the Namibian Constitution.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency