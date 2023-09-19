GTCO Fashion Weekend holds Nov. 11

The sixth edition of the Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Fashion Weekend has been scheduled for Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Agbaje explained that GTCO Fashion Weekend was an annual consumer-focused fair designed to showcase the best of Africa’s finest fashion to a global audience.

“Fashion is not just about making items of clothing or style accessories, it is about exploring feelings and channelling creative expressions to create experiences that resonate with various buyers, across different markets.

“The GTCO fashion weekend is constantly evolving to reflect the rapid growth of the global fashion industry in terms of size and sophistication.

“We will continue to draw on the endless possibilities in fashion retail to create better outcomes for individuals, indigenous businesses, and our communities.

“The 2023 edition will provide unique opportunities for local fashion retailers to seize on emerging trends and buyers’ preferences to reposition their businesses and thrive amidst the uncertainties and complexities of the future,” he said.

Agbaje noted that over the years, the event had firmly established its place as an incubator for diverse talent, creativity, and enterprise in fashion retail.

He said this had brought together some of Africa’s prominent fashion brands alongside relatively newer labels to interact with universally celebrated fashion icons and engaging style personalities.

He explained that in keeping with tradition, this year’s event will feature insightful masterclasses and thrilling runway shows as well as free stalls for over 120 fashion retailers.

“Colourful façades, lively music and a delightful ambience are popular elements of GTCO fairs and work together to create a multisensory, thoroughly fulfilling experience for all attendees.

“The GTCO Fashion weekend is one of the main platforms of Guaranty Trust Bank for promoting enterprise, primarily to benefit its growing retail and SME customer base as well as support the indigenous creatives Industry.

“The highly anticipated event is scheduled to hold on November 11th and 12th, 2023, at the GTCentre, Plot 1 Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos,” he said. (NAN) (nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria