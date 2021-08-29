Hausiku an icon of discipline: Nandi-Ndaitwah

Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Saturday described the late Marco Hausiku as an icon of discipline and a compass for the Swapo party's ideals.

Nandi-Ndaitwah in her message of condolences in honour of the late Hausiku, said: 'Regardless of the crisis, he remained calm and clear minded. May we harvest his many lessons and make an impact on an inclusive tomorrow. My thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, children, friends and comrades during their hour of loss.”

The veteran politician and former deputy prime minister died Thursday afternoon. He also served as former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Swapo deputy secretary-general.

He was 67.

Swapo Party Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa in her message said Hausiku's unique intellect and capacity to focus on issues exemplified his boundless spirit.

“Today we mourn a hero, a party stalwart and son of the soil. May the angels receive our comrade with grace and comfort his wife and family,” she said.

In addition, the president of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), Dr Panduleni Itula said he lost a struggle companion.

“Never have I felt a loss of a struggle companion as much as when this potentially curable disease is allowed to engulf and rob our country of some of our best institutional memories. Go well cell-mate... It was in his two-room house in Gemengde Two, near AE Steenkamp Primary School, that we held Swapo Youth League (SYL) meetings. At the beginning of 1979, we were both arrested for so called prevention of political violence and AG Nine terrorism. We then shared a prison cell in Gobabis Cell Two in 1979 and were then transferred to Windhoek Central Prison in November 1979, where we were placed in solitary confinement most of the time and released under house arrest in January 1980,' Itula said.

Hausiku died in the Rhino Park Private Hospital after being in hospital for almost two months. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginnning of July this year and died of post-COVID-19 complications.

He leaves behind his mother, wife Toini, six children and three siblings.

