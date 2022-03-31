Hisense “Made in South Africa” Products Debut on the European Market

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, provider of high-performance TV and home appliances, has successfully delivered its first batch of South African-made combi refrigerators to the United Kingdom. The delivery marks the first time that Hisense has exported products made in South Africa to the European market and reaffirms the factory’s ongoing transformation into a global production hub.

Hisense’s factory in South Africa was established in 2013 as a regional manufacturing base for local and export markets. Since its inception, the factory has continuously upgraded its technological capabilities and increased production capacity for TVs and refrigerators. The export of Hisense’s “Made in South Africa” refrigerators to Europe is a testament to both the caliber of improvements made and the outstanding quality of products manufactured in the region.

Meeting global quality standards with High Quality Products

All home appliance products entering the UK must comply with the UK Conformity Assessed Standards (UKCA). Hisense’s South Africa factory meets these stringent requirements with thorough pre-production planning that takes into account different materials, processes and technical requirements for the export market. Once in production, the factory implements the highest quality control processes to guarantee product standards, including daily performance and safety checks, routine inspections, and monthly testing for energy consumption and freezing capacity.

In addition, Hisense have 18 other refrigerator models also manufactured here in South Africa. The Hisense factory is capable of producing Side By Side series refrigerators with the best manufacturing technique.

Supporting the South African economy

Hisense’s factory in South Africa promotes the sustainable development of regional manufacturing by generating local employment opportunities. Hisense has hired over 1,000 local staff and, through its operations, indirectly created over 5,000 jobs in the community.

Beyond local employment, Hisense nurtures future talents with its leading development programs. In 2019, Hisense helped train approximately 1,000 unemployed youths from rural areas. The company has also built the Hisense South Africa Technology Research and Development Training Base, which has trained approximately 1,400 apprentices to date.

Looking ahead, Hisense will continue to improve production quality and efficiency of its factory in South Africa. In doing so, the company will create more local employment opportunities and showcase the quality of “Made in Africa” products on the global stage.

